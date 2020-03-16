Coroner’s office IDs gunshot victim

The Allen County coroner’s office has identified a man found shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside a vehicle in the 3500 block of Hursh Road.

Nicholas Phillips, 36, of Warsaw, was transported to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Phillips died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death is the 10th homicide in Allen County this year, the statement said.