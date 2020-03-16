Monday, March 16, 2020 1:33 pm
Purdue Fort Wayne cancels admission events and campus visits
The Journal Gazette
Purdue University Fort Wayne has canceled all admission events and campus visits through May 2.
The campus is open, a statement from the university said, but the university wants to ensure the health and safety of visitors, faculty, staff and current students.
More information can be found by going to pfw.edu/admissions-cancellations.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter