The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 16, 2020 1:33 pm

    Purdue Fort Wayne cancels admission events and campus visits

    The Journal Gazette

    Purdue University Fort Wayne has canceled all admission events and campus visits through May 2.

    The campus is open, a statement from the university said, but the university wants to ensure the health and safety of visitors, faculty, staff and current students.

    More information can be found by going to pfw.edu/admissions-cancellations.

     

    Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

    Sent daily

    Share this article