Gov. Holcomb signs bills into law

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed more than 20 bills into law.

One of the 21 bills he signed late Saturday night authorizes state agencies to partner to develop public safety education and outreach programs for youth helmet safety. House Bill 1174 originally would have required all youth on bikes and skateboards to wear a helmet but GOP lawmakers opted for an education initiative instead.

House Bill 1346 also was signed into law, which focuses on jail overcrowding. It adds members to the justice reinvestment advisory council and requires the council to conduct a state level review and evaluation of jail overcrowding to identify a range of possible solutions. The council also can make recommendation to county sheriffs concerning strategies to address jail overcrowding and implementing evidence-based practices for reducing recidivism for individuals in county jails.

Holcomb also recently signed into law a bill that would ban employers from inserting chips into employees as a condition of employment. Some countries use the chips to track productivity and work hours.

Lawmakers ended their legislative session last week.

nkelly@jg.net