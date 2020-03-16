Glenbrook Square hours reduced

Saying it is committed to combating the spread of COVID-19, all Brookfield Properties’ shopping centers in the United States, including Glenbrook Square in Fort Wayne, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

"This revised operating schedule is intended to strike a balance between allowing our communities to receive the goods, services, employment and commerce they need, while also enabling our property and store teams to implement rigorous cleanings each evening, in addition to the focus, frequency and intensity of cleanings throughout the day," Brookfied Properties said in a statement.