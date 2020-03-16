Indiana closes bars, nightclubs, restaurants through March

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered the shutdown of bars, nightclubs and restaurants in Indiana through the end of March.

Takeout and delivery services are still permitted.

Indiana was the last state in the region to close bars and restaurants -- except for takeout and delivery.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was first to make the call, with Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky following suit.

Holcomb said the state will adhere to the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend no in-person events of more than 50 people.

The governor also announced an update with reporters for later today.

Holcomb had left school closure decisions up to local entities. Under that guidance, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs.

The governor also ordered hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to cancel/postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs.

nkelly@jg.net