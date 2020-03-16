Monday, March 16, 2020 11:42 am
Lane restrictions for St. Joe Center intersection
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of St. Joe Center and Wheelock roads will have intermittent lane restrictions beginning Tuesday for a little more than two weeks to allow NIPSCO to work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The work is scheduled to be completed by April 3, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
