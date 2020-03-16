Five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported, total now 24

The following was released on Monday, March 16, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 24 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.

The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (1), Floyd (1), Hendricks (1), Howard (1) and Marion (1) counties and have been included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/. The list of counties with cases is included in the dashboard, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.