Verbatim: Parks and Recreation Youth Centers to Provide Free Dinners for Children

The following was released on Monday, March 16, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – As part of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Kids Cafe program, operated in partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank, meals will be available at Jennings, Cooper, Weisser, and McMillen Centers Monday through Friday between 4:00 and 5:00 pm. for school-age youth (K-12th grade). The meals will be offered for youth to pick up and take with them. There will be no serving or eating indoors as the youth centers are closed due public health precautions.

The meals are first-come, first-served and will be served as supplies last each day. The program will continue as meals are available, and no end date has been announced.

For more information, contact Mitch Sheppard at 260-427-6441 or mitch.sheppard@cityoffortwayne.org.