Verbatim: City of New Haven Response to COVID-19

The following was released on Monday, March 16, 2020:

New Haven, Indiana – Mayor McMichael and his leadership team are monitoring the COVID-19 situation daily in consultation with the Allen County Department of Health to help ensure the safety of the community and city employees. This is our top priority. We want to stress the importance of being prepared. Currently, residents are encouraged to go about their daily lives, but we all should be aware of our surroundings and interactions.

Information has been shared with all city employees who work at City Hall and in the field about COVID-19 and the importance of proper handwashing, covering your cough, cleaning and disinfecting workspaces, and staying home when you are sick.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Indiana State Board of Health have also been in contact with the Mayor’s office and has offered support and an open line of communication moving forward. We’re fortunate to have a professional and proactive Department of Health and tremendous local healthcare services that are prepared for COVID-19.

City governments plan for worst case scenarios on a regular basis. If we would need to alter work schedules or accessibility to public spaces, we are ready and will respond accordingly in the best interest of the health and well-being of the public. It’s too early to speculate on what will happen. We’ll be following guidelines and recommendations from the local health department and state and federal experts and authorities.

Public safety (Police/Fire/EMS), water filtration plant operation, water and wastewater service, neighborhood code compliance, maintenance of our parks and recreation facilities, and street department functions are leading examples of employees working in the field. For our employees, it’s critical for them to be aware of their surroundings and interactions, and they’ve been communicated with.

We have many government services available online at www.newhaven.in.gov including utility bill payments, permitting and access to City Council and Board of Public Works meetings. We are also encouraging the public to call City Hall at (260) 748-7000 with any questions. Additionally, we are asking utility customers to make their utility payments at the drop box or make payments online.

We appreciate the public support and patience as we prepare and navigate this ever-changing situation. Be sure to visit the City of New Haven Facebook page for updated information.

For further information, please contact Elizabeth Hoffman at the Mayor’s Office at 748-7019.