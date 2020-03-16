Shooting sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 3100 block of Alexander Street, one with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.

At 10:05 p.m., officers were called to a home after witnesses called 911 saying they had heard gunshots in the area, police said in a statement. It said officers found a man outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another male arrived at a local hospital also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. He was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a suspect. Investigators spoke with possible witnesses to find out whether the victims were shot inside or outside the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.