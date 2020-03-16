All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, officials announced today.

Services will still be provided online at www.socialsecurity.gov and by phone at 800-772-1213.

Officials made the decision to protect those served by Social Security offices – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who needs help from Social Security is advised to:

* Use the secure website at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits; check the status of an application or appeal; request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas); print a benefit verification letter; and more – from anywhere and from any device.

* Check the Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask for a wealth of information to answer most Social Security questions.

* For anything that can't be handled online, check the Social Security online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact the nearest office. The local office will be able to provide critical services over the phone.

For anyone who has already scheduled an in-office appointment, a Social Security staff member will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead.

For anyone who has a hearing scheduled, a staff member will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing.

The call might come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone. Officials want to remind the public that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.