    Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:32 pm

    Firefighters try to free worker from gravel spill

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    Firefighters today worked to save a man buried in loose gravel at Huffman Avenue and Franklin Street.

    Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor described the man as an excavation worker and believed he was laying pipe for a sewer line when he became trapped in a trench.

    O'Connor estimated the man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel. The trench is about 20 feet deep, he added.

