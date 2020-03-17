Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:32 pm
Firefighters try to free worker from gravel spill
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Firefighters today worked to save a man buried in loose gravel at Huffman Avenue and Franklin Street.
Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor described the man as an excavation worker and believed he was laying pipe for a sewer line when he became trapped in a trench.
O'Connor estimated the man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel. The trench is about 20 feet deep, he added.
