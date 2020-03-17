Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:06 pm
Verbatim: Riverfront Events Cancelled
The following was released on Tuesday, March 17, 2020:
Fort Wayne, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the following events at Promenade Park through April 12:
- Sundays at the Riverfront
- Family Game Night (Tuesdays)
- Speak Sing or Wing (Wednesdays)
- Dance Promenade (Thursdays)
- Wednesday Walkers
- Confluence Kitchen (April 11)
Citizens are urged to follow Riverfront Fort Wayne on Facebook and at RiverfrontFW.org for updates.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter