Verbatim: Riverfront Events Cancelled

The following was released on Tuesday, March 17, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the following events at Promenade Park through April 12:

- Sundays at the Riverfront

- Family Game Night (Tuesdays)

- Speak Sing or Wing (Wednesdays)

- Dance Promenade (Thursdays)

- Wednesday Walkers

- Confluence Kitchen (April 11)

Citizens are urged to follow Riverfront Fort Wayne on Facebook and at RiverfrontFW.org for updates.