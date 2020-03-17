Tuesday, March 17, 2020 2:18 pm
Indiana's Catholic bishops suspend public Sunday, weekday Masses
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
All weekday and Sunday celebrations of Mass will be suspended as of Wednesday in all parishes of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades issued the directive as part of an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.
Infections with the virus have led to a global epidemic, which has led to the closing of schools and curtailment of public gatherings.
Jennifer Simerman, diocese spokeswoman, said the suspension has two aspects – Mass will not take place, and Catholics, for whom Mass is a weekly obligation, have received a dispensation from attending.
"Priests can say Mass privately, and will be praying for the people, our diocese and an end to this pandemic," she said.
rsalter@jg.net
