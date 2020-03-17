Tuesday, March 17, 2020 12:44 pm
Reed Road section closed for gas-line work
The Journal Gazette
Reed Road between St. Joe Center Road and Jason Drive will be closed to through traffic Wednesday for gas-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use St. Joe Center, St. Joe and Evard roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
