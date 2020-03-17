Fort Wayne-area unemployment rate inches up in January

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 3.4% in January, with nearly 7,370 people in the labor pool without work.

In December 2019, the area's jobless rate was 2.8%, but a year ago in January 2019, it was 3.8%, figures the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today show.

Work force officials say comparing the same month year over year provides a better snapshot due to seasonal employment trends.

The state said the labor force for Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, which comprise the local metropolitan statistical area, included 218,270 people in January. That was up from the 217,938 people in the labor force in January 2019 when nearly 8,310 people were jobless.

