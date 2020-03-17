Verbatim: Citizens Square to close to the public beginning Wednesday due to COVID-19

The following was released on Tuesday, March 17, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry and the Allen County Board of Commissioners today announced Citizens Square will close to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18. Current plans call for the building to reopen on Wednesday, April 1.

In addition, the Rousseau Centre will close most offices to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18. There will be limited access on the 1st floor to the police desk and the county election board, auditor, recorder, and treasurer’s offices. The county assessor’s office will temporarily operate out of the auditor’s office and will also handle work for the Wayne Township assessor. Clients wishing to meet with the veteran’s service officer on the 1st floor or the public defender’s office on the 7th floor should call ahead to make an appointment. The Adult Probation office on the 8th floor will remain open. Public access to all other floors will be restricted. Current plans call for the Rousseau Centre to fully reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 1. The closures are in response to COVID-19 to help ensure the safety of the community.

A central drop-off box will be placed in the lobby for paperwork which needs to be submitted to any county office in the Rousseau Centre. In addition, you may use the City Utilities drop box located on Berry Street to submit paperwork for county offices housed in Citizens Square.

In addition, all municipally-owned buildings will be closed to the public until April 1. That includes the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility will operate under restricted access. The City’s website, www.cityoffortwayne.org, contains information about additional closures and how respective divisions and departments in local government are handling the COVID-19 situation to meet the needs of residents and customers and how residents and customers can continue to conduct business with city government.

The City’s divisions and departments stand ready to respond to any emergencies. Public safety (police/fire/animal care and control), water filtration plant operation, water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation, water and sewer maintenance field operations, street department functions, garbage and recycling collection, and finance are leading examples of critical areas of service that are operating at full capacity to serve the public and those services will continue. In addition, 911 services and the City’s 311 Call Center will continue to operate.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a link under the “What’s Hot” feature will take them to the Department of Health’s information about COVID-19.

Local governmental bodies plan for worst case scenarios on a regular basis. The City and County continue to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities. The public is encouraged to practice social distancing and proper handwashing techniques as well as limit participation in public settings.