Verbatim: COVID-19 Update: Remote learning to continue through end of semester

The following was released on Wednesday, March 17, 2020:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Provost Jay Akridge have sent a message to the campus community announcing that remote learning will continue through the end of the semester.

The announcement of the remote learning extension is available on the President's web site: https://www.purdue.edu/president/messages/campus-community/2020/2003-remote-courses-housing.php/.