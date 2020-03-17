Health department announces 2nd COVID-19 death

INDIANAPOLIS – A second Hoosier has died from the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday morning.

The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

The agency also reported that the state now has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – up from 24 yesterday. Health officials concede thousands could be infected without knowing it and there are too few tests to test everyone. The Indiana State Department of Health and CDC have tested just 159 people in Indiana.

The newest cases involve residents of Lake, Franklin and Marion counties.

Allen County doesn’t have any confirmed cases.

Additional updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.