Closures, postponements, policy changes for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The following notices have been received in The Journal Gazette newsroom on Tuesday, March 17, 2020:

Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all Regal theatres will remain closed until further notice as a precaution amid the current circumstances.

The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission will cancel their monthly Commission meeting scheduled for April 6 th , 2020. Additionally, the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission and the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services are postponing the upcoming Fair Housing Summit, originally scheduled for April 29th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Registrants will be notified by email about a new date for the event.

The 2020 Maumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival is canceled.

Arena Dinner Theatre is suspending all further performances of Noel Coward's "Brief Encounter". If you are a ticket holder, please call the Artstix Box Office at 260 422-4226 to obtain a refund or to transfer your tickets to another show for the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season.

The Allen County Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020, has been cancelled.