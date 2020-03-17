Local lawmaker questions Holcomb authority

INDIANAPOLIS – Goshen Republican Rep. Curt Nisly sent Gov. Eric Holcomb a letter Monday questioning his authority to close bars and restaurants and calling on him to rescind the order.

“Are you going to stand up for the rights of Hoosiers and let them conduct business like they see fit? Or are you going to use the heavy hand of government to let fear control Hoosiers?” Nisly said.

He said in the letter that Holcomb should be giving advisories, warnings, guidance and suggestions to Hoosiers based on consultation with health and public officials.

But Nisly asked him to back off closing privately-owned bars and restaurants.

He cited the Indiana Constitution as saying ““No law shall restrain any of the inhabitants of the State from assembling together in a peaceable manner, to consult for their common good […].”

And he went on to say that “many Hoosiers would agree with me that the breaking of bread with friends and family in public places is the common good. Of course, currently many Hoosiers may heed warnings and choose to limit their contact with others as they see fit. “

Nisly is considered the most conservative member of the House Republican caucus and has regularly filed legislation to ban abortions in Indiana that leadership has not allowed to move forward.

He has represented House District 22, which covers portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties, since 2014.

Nisly said the only special powers the governor has under the Indiana Constitution in a time of public sickness are found in Article 5, Section 20, which states, “Should the seat of Government become dangerous from disease or a common enemy, the Governor may convene the General Assembly at any other place.”

He asked “how far are you willing to go to push executive authority in Indiana? Authority that I remind you, you do not have.”

Nisly noted that the executive order to close restaurants and bars to anything more than delivery and carryout is going to deprive business owners and workers of desperately needed income to cover necessities of life, to pay other bills, or to pay for things to care for their children.

“I believe that if you leave this in the hands of ordinary Hoosiers, you will see that we are capable of handling difficult times just fine without government interference,” Nisly said. “I am asking you, on behalf of the citizens, residents, business owners and workers of Indiana, to rescind this order and give Hoosiers their liberty back. Your Governorship can be defined in this moment.”

Nisly posted the letter to his Facebook page and many people commented in support, including clapping gif's.

Only one person disagreed, saying “we need to think of the older, elderly, people, and ones vulnerable in other ways. Some people with all due respect, are idiotic, so they need to be forced to do the right thing. The Governor's are making the correct decisions.”

Holcomb's office didn't immediately respond.