Lane closures/restrictions: March 18

Motorists can expect multiple traffic disruptions starting Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

• Reed Road between St. Joe Center Road and Jason Drive will be closed while a gas line crew works in the area. They should finish the same day.

• Calhoun Street between Main and Columbia streets will be closed while a roofing crew works on the Rousseau Centre. They should finish the same day.

• Wheelock Road between Shackleford and Lockwood drives will have lane restrictions while a gas line crew works in the area. They should finish Thursday.

• Beacon Street between Lane Avenue and State Boulevard will have lane restrictions while a gas line crew works in the area. They should finish Thursday.

For more information, call 260-427-6155.