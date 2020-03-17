The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 17, 2020 7:43 am

    Lane closures/restrictions: March 18

    The Journal Gazette

    Motorists can expect multiple traffic disruptions starting Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    • Reed Road between St. Joe Center Road and Jason Drive will be closed while a gas line crew works in the area. They should finish the same day.

    • Calhoun Street between Main and Columbia streets will be closed while a roofing crew works on the Rousseau Centre. They should finish the same day.

    • Wheelock Road between Shackleford and Lockwood drives will have lane restrictions while a gas line crew works in the area. They should finish Thursday.

    • Beacon Street between Lane Avenue and State Boulevard will have lane restrictions while a gas line crew works in the area. They should finish Thursday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

     

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article