Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 39

Normal 49

Record: 2012 76

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 25

Normal 29

Record: 1900 -4

Stage of the Maumee 6.38 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 22

For March 408

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.01 inch

For March 1.08 inches (-0.28)

For the year 7.19 inches (1.53)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For March 0.7 inch (-2.1)

Since July 1 23.8 inches (-7.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 7:51 p.m.

Moonrise 4:57 a.m.

Moonset 2:22 p.m.