    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 49

    High one year ago 39

    Normal 49

    Record: 2012 76

    Low temperature 37

    Low one year ago 25

    Normal 29

    Record: 1900 -4

    Stage of the Maumee 6.38 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 22

    For March 408

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday 0.01 inch

    For March 1.08 inches (-0.28)

    For the year 7.19 inches (1.53)

    Snowfall

    For Tuesday none

    For March 0.7 inch (-2.1)

    Since July 1 23.8 inches (-7.4)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

    Sunset 7:51 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:57 a.m.

    Moonset 2:22 p.m.

    New Moon

    March 24

    First Quarter

    April 1

    Full Moon

    April 7

    Last Quarter

    April 14

