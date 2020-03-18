Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 39
Normal 49
Record: 2012 76
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 25
Normal 29
Record: 1900 -4
Stage of the Maumee 6.38 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 22
For March 408
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.01 inch
For March 1.08 inches (-0.28)
For the year 7.19 inches (1.53)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March 0.7 inch (-2.1)
Since July 1 23.8 inches (-7.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 7:51 p.m.
Moonrise 4:57 a.m.
Moonset 2:22 p.m.
New Moon
March 24
First Quarter
April 1
Full Moon
April 7
Last Quarter
April 14
