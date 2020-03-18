State police seek man wanted in credit-card theft

Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say used a stolen credit card to make several purchases in the Fort Wayne area.

Security cameras captured the suspect on March 11 at the Kroger, 6002 St. Joe Road, state police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Indiana State Police Detective Clint Hetrick at 260-449-7405 or the state police Fort Wayne post at 260-432-8661.