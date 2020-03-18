Verbatim: City Utilities Offers Customers Assurance: Water Will Keep Flowing

The following was released on March 18, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Last week, City Utilities suspended utility service disconnects for non-payment and will continue this practice through April 15, 2020.

“Providing access to clean water is essential to public health and preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” said Kumar Menon, Director of Fort Wayne City Utilities. “Supplying high-quality water is our mission. Safe, abundant water is essential in our united fight against this pandemic. City Utilities will be there for our community every step of the way.”

Health officials say frequent handwashing with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

It is important for customers who are not able to pay or pay their full amount to contact customer service about their situation and work out a payment plan.

Earlier this week, to protect customers and employees, we eliminated walk-in service at Citizens Square. Customers can use the kiosk located outside of the building and off of the parking lot at 200 East Berry Street to make payments or call customer service to discuss an account.

In the field, during this crisis, we have suspended meter change-outs, including previously scheduled appointments, except in emergencies.