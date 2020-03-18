Police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery

A suspect attempted to rob the Chase Bank branch at 204 E. Pettit Ave. this afternoon, but did not get any cash, Fort Wayne police said today.

Police said they responded to an alarm indicating a bank robbery at the branch about 1:50 p.m. A man entered the bank and passed the teller a note, but left before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the suspect, pictured above, is asked to call the city police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.