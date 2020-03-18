Golich out as St. Joseph Hospital chief executive

Jake Golich is out as CEO of St. Joseph Hospital, months after he was hired to run the facility and help lead the transition to the planned Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Lutheran Health Network, which operates St. Joseph's, announced in May that Golich would take over the hospital's top office as it planned to build a new $120 million hospital.

Kara Stevenson, a Lutheran spokeswoman, said Hope Darrow is now interim CEO.

"We appreciate the leadership and contributions of Jacob Golich and we wish him success in his future endeavors," Stevenson said in an email. "We remain committed to St. Joseph Hospital and to providing safe, high quality care to those we are privileged to serve."

Darrow took over June 3 as chief nursing officer at St. Joseph's, according to a news release issued in May.

