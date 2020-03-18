Some businesses hiring amid pandemic disruption

Restaurant, hospitality and some retail jobs are taking a hit because of closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but some businesses are adding staff, too.

Meijer and Kroger have announced they are hiring workers to help sanitize stores and keep shelves stocked, even as some grocery retailers have reduced hours.

The online retail giant Amazon.com said this week it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

Kroger late Tuesday night said it has immediate openings for dedicated people and the positions "may be perfect for people whose current jobs have been suspended by the coronavirus crisis."

New associates hired might work on the Kroger Pickup Team, or be cashiers or find opportunities in manufacturing plants and distribution centers.

"Every role will help us keep our stores stocked with fresh, affordable food and other essentials," the news release said.

Kroger Pickup is the service originally known as ClickList, designed to save shoppers time by ordering online.

"We frequently have openings, but the current activity at the stores inspires extra attention on hiring," Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson said through email. "And if we can help people put out of work by the virus, all the better."

Starting pay could be up to $12.30 an hour, he said.

Meijer could hire 30 to 40 people per store, spokesman Joe Hirschmugl said through email Wednesday.

The retailer posted an update Tuesday night on Facebook, reiterating its commitment to staying open 24 hours and continuously "cleaning, sanitizing and stocking" its stores.

It noted that many suppliers have helped provide quick solutions and the store is planning to limit the quantities of key items that customers can purchase at one time.

lisagreen@jg.net