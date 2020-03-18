Fort Wayne City Council to hold emergency meeting

The Fort Wayne City Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss and vote on the city's COVID-19 employee and operations policy.

The 4 p.m. meeting, which is not open to the public, will be in the executive conference room at Citizens Square. Media will be allowed to listen to the meeting via teleconference.

The policy up for consideration establishes the Public Health Leave policy, establishing thresholds for when an employee is eligible for paid leave. A city employee diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined after showing symptoms of the disease would be eligible for eight hours of paid leave per day for two weeks.

The same applies to "employees quarantined at the instruction of a local, state, or federal official to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The city will pay up to six hours a day for two weeks for employees who are in self-quarantine because they live in the same household someone who has been diagnosed, or shows symptoms related to COVID-19.

The same applies for employees at risk of contracting the disease because of existing health issues and primary caregivers whose children are at home because of school closures.

Should Mayor Tom Henry decide to close city offices to both the public and city employees, all non-essential personnel will "automatically be placed on Public Health Leave at 100% of their pay at the regular rate of pay," the resolution states.

The policy will be reviewed again on April 1 and modified as conditions change.

Today's bill also sets forth social distancing requirements and allows for alternate work methods, such as flex time or working remotely, if necessary.

