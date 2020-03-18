The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:19 am

    Coroner IDs man buried in trench

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County coroner has identified the man buried in a trench Tuesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Huffman Street. 

    Michael Ramos, 50, from Fort Wayne, died from asphyxia because of chest compression, the coroner said after an autopsy. Ramos’ manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner, a statement said.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article