Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:19 am
Coroner IDs man buried in trench
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner has identified the man buried in a trench Tuesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Huffman Street.
Michael Ramos, 50, from Fort Wayne, died from asphyxia because of chest compression, the coroner said after an autopsy. Ramos’ manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner, a statement said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter