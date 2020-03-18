Verbatim: Scheduling Updates from Community Development

The following was released on Wednesday, March 18, 2020:

These updates can be found online here: www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org – future updates will be posted there as well

Scheduling Updates from Community Development

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Due to the closing of Citizens Square to the public and efforts to limit person-to-person interactions, the City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division is taking the following steps.

Neighborhood Code Compliance

All order-to-repair and demolition hearings are suspended until the week of May 3, 2020. Any penalties associated with the hearings are also suspended.

All other payments are suspended until the week of May 3.

Questions about entry affidavits, condemnations, work plans and more should be directed to 311.

Neighborhood Code Compliance officers are continuing to respond to cases that ensure the health and safety of the public.

Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services

All loan payments for home repairs and other services are waived for the months of April and May. Anyone who has made an advance payment will receive a refund. Letters will be mailed to all loan holders.

No applications for Homeowner Repair or Lead Remediation Programs will be taken in the office until April 1, 2020. People who are interested in the programs should continue to call 260-427-8585 and leave a message. Calls will be returned but in-person meetings will not take place until April 1.

The non-profit application deadline for 2020 CDBG Public Services and ESG grants will be postponed until further notice. The technical assistance session to answer questions about the grants is also postponed until further notice.

The Fair Housing Summit Scheduled for April 29 at the War Memorial Coliseum has been postponed and the public and registrants will be notified when there is a new date.

Contractors will not be allowed to pick up payments in person until April 1.

Planning & Policy

The Historic Preservation Commission public hearing and regular meeting scheduled for March 23, 2020 have been cancelled.

Historic Preservation Planners will not be available for walk-ins or in-person meetings. Information about Historic Preservation is available at www.fwcommunitydevelopment/historic-preservation.org, where contact information for the planners is available.

The March 25, 2020 Public Art Commission meeting has been cancelled.

The All in Allen Comprehensive Plan Public Workshops and focus groups have been postponed. The public is invited to share their ideas for the future of Fort Wayne and Allen County through a questionnaire and mapping exercise at www.AllinAllen.org.