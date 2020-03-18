Closures, postponements, policy changes for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The following notices have been received in The Journal Gazette newsroom on Wednesday, March 18, 2020:

Kruse Plaza is closing to the public and postponing or canceling large gatherings and events.

The County Council meeting for Thursday, March 19 th has been cancelled.

The Embassy Theatre will remain open with the following changes in place: The STAR Bank box office is only accessible via phone or private appointment. Please call 260-424-5665, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Embassy is encouraging online ticket purchases through ticketmaster.com. The Embassy is expecting the box office to operate under the revised conditions through May 10. For all updates, go to http://fwembassytheatre.org/coronavirus/, Facebook and/or Instagram.