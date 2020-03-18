Verbatim: Inteva Products to expand in Bluffton, create 400 jobs

Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership issued the following news release today:

Inteva Products, a global automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, announced plans today to expand its operations in Indiana, creating up to 419 new jobs by the end of 2023.

“Inteva Products' decision to fuel its growth in Indiana is a testament to the state's pro-growth business climate, strong automotive sector, and skilled and diverse workforce,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We're excited to welcome Inteva Products to the Hoosier state, and are grateful for the company's commitment to invest in the community.”

The Troy, Michigan-based company, which offers innovative products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance, will bring an investment of more than $42 million to establish operations in Northeast Indiana, leasing, renovating and equipping a 260,000-square-foot facility at 1805 West Lancaster St. in Bluffton. The investment will support the manufacturing and assembly of the company's interior systems. Inteva expects the new facility to be fully operational by summer 2021.

"We are very excited for the city of Bluffton and Wells County to land this project," said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. "This is a great example of how our region has worked together to fulfill Inteva Products' mission and make this important commitment for jobs and capital investment in our region. This is yet another story that illustrates how collaboration works, and works well, in Northeast Indiana."

Inteva employs more than 9,000 associates at over 30 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, and serves major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers around the world. The company will begin hiring this summer for positions in production, finance, human resources, engineering and quality. Interested applicants may view open positions and apply on Inteva's website.

"We are pleased that we are able to bring our production to Indiana," said Lon Offenbacher, chief executive officer and president of Inteva Products. "Inteva Products was founded in the Midwest and we are proud to expand our manufacturing footprint there to better serve our customers. We are grateful to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for its support."

Founded in 2008, Inteva, a tier one automotive supplier, designs, manufactures and assembles closure systems, interior systems, and motors and electronics. The company is committed to developing new materials, innovative solutions and process technologies to propel value-based solutions for its more than 100 customers worldwide, which include several of the largest global automotive manufacturers. Additionally, Inteva delivers advanced development capabilities such as in-house design, rapid prototyping, testing resources and R&D.

“The city of Bluffton is pleased to have Inteva Products opening a facility in our community and creating new jobs,” said Bluffton Mayor John Whicker. “Having a global automotive supplier locate to Northeast Indiana is a testament to our region's commitment to attracting new businesses and creating additional partnerships. I would like to thank the Northeast Regional Partnership for their assistance in this project.”

The city of Bluffton, Bluffton Redevelopment Commission and Wells County will consider additional incentives at the request of Wells County Economic Development. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Inteva Products up to $2.375 million in conditional tax credits and up to $250,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

Inteva joins more than 8,500 manufacturing facilities in Indiana, which support one in five Hoosier jobs, contributing to the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.