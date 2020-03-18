Verbatim: Maplecrest Road closure

The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department issued the following news release today:

Fort Wayne, Indiana – The upgrade to Maplecrest Road moves to a new phase next week, the replacement of culvert for the Pierson Drain, between Georgetown North Boulevard and Brandy Chase Cove. The work will require the road to close beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, for about two weeks. This closure is being done accelerate the project schedule due to utility delays from last winter. A detour will be in place using East State Boulevard, Reed, and Trier Road.

The Maplecrest enhancements are part of a multi-phase and multi-year plan to add additional lanes of travel, a trail on the west side and a sidewalk on the east side of the road, new ornamental lighting, a new water main, new stormwater sewers, landscaping/green infrastructure and new curb, gutter and ADA ramps. The current project is between State and Trier. About 20,000 vehicles use this stretch of road each day.

The multi-year Maplecrest improvement is a comprehensive improvement from Lake Avenue to Stellhorn Road. Next year’s focus will be on the stretch of road from Trier to Stellhorn.