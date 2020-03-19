Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:00 am
Reader notice
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Newspapers office at 600 W. Main St. is temporarily closed to walk-in traffic, effective today, as part of our precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Subscribers seeking to pay bills may use the drive-up drop box that is accessible from Fulton Street on the eastern end of the building. Subscribers also can manage their accounts at http://subscribe.fortwayne.com/.
