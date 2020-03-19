Verbatim: BMV Announces Operational and Transaction Changes

The following was released on Thursday, March 19, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced the following service adjustments included in Executive Order 20-05 issued by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb today, March 19, 2020. The Executive Order can be found through this link: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/EO_20-05.pdf

These adjustments are designed to assist with the state’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect BMV employees and the public. In-branch visits to the BMV should be used only when absolutely necessary.

Changes Driven by Executive Order

The following changes will be effective today and remain in place for the next 60 days:

• Administrative Penalty Fees Waived (more commonly called late fees)

If a renewal cannot be done online, this change eliminates the need to go to a branch during this emergency time due to expiration date.

The following administrative penalty fees will be waived:

$6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals

$15 for late vehicle registration renewals

$30 for late title transactions

$15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals

$10 for late salvage titles

• Suspend the requirement to operate a branch in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.

This requirement has been waived to address closures due to potential staffing shortages.