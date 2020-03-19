Verbatim: Governor's Office activates Indiana National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic

The following was released on Thursday, March 19, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb announced the activation of the Indiana National Guard to support efforts and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic in an executive order he signed Monday.

The Indiana National Guard is supporting the state's emergency operations center along with providing personnel to the Indiana State Department of Health for response planning. Guardsmen with specific skill sets that can help to support the mission could work in fields such as medical, logistical or communications, for example.

“At this time, the Indiana National Guard is involved in planning, preparation and logistics with other state agencies,” said Rachel Hoffmeyer, press secretary for the governor. “An example of potential future action could be assisting in distributing the hospital supplies the state receives.”

Indiana Guardsmen, both soldiers and airmen, stand ready to serve and support COVID-19 responses at the Governor's direction.

“We stand ready to support our community in every way necessary during emergency responses like this,” said Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general for Indiana's National Guard. “Our troops are trained to support local agencies and aid in easing Hoosiers' minds during their time of need.”