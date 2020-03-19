Verbatim: DOR Announces Filing and Payment Extensions

The following was released on Thursday, March 19, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending certain filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and support Hoosiers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Last night, the IRS announced tax payment extensions for individual and corporate returns. We understand that Hoosiers need that same relief and our teams are swiftly taking steps to make that happen,” commented DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes.

“Since COVID-19 is impacting so many, in addition to the payment extensions announcement by the IRS, we are also extending the associated Indiana tax return filing deadlines.”

Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15, 2020, are now due on or before July 15, 2020. Returns included are the IT-40, IT-40PNR, IT-40RNR, IT-40ES, ES-40 and SC-40.

Corporate tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15 or April 20 are now due on or before July 15, 2020. Those originally due on May 15, 2020, are now due on August 17, 2020. Returns included are the IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20S, FIT-20, URT-1, IT-6, FT-QP and URT-Q.

All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.

If Hoosiers need additional time to file, they can request an extension. Instructions for those extensions can be found on DOR’s website. If an individual requests a federal extension, Indiana automatically extends the state deadline and there is no need to file anything additional.

“DOR is working hard to ensure that customers are getting the assistance they need. Our team can still be contacted through phone and email, and we encourage customers to take advantage of those options.”

DOR team members are continuing to provide customer service by phone and email, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., local time. Customers have the following service options:

Call DOR’s individual customer service line at 317-232-2240.

Call a specific District Office—contact information can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/3390.htm.

Call DOR’s Motor Carrier Services at 317-615-7200.

Contact a specific DOR business unit using a list of phone numbers and email addresses available at dor.in.gov/3325.htm.

Email DOR using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.

Additionally, customers can visit DOR's website at dor.in.gov/4331.htm to take advantage of online services available.

Any changes to this guidance, additional modifications to normal operations or changes to tax filing and payment deadlines will be posted on DOR’s website, as well as DOR’s social media accounts.