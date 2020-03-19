Verbatim: Most Region WorkOne Centers Closed to Public

The following was released on Thursday, March 19, 2020:

Eight WorkOne Northeast career centers have been closed to in-person visits indefinitely and in-person services have been reduced at centers in Fort Wayne, Marion and DeKalb.

The actions, effective immediately, are designed to protect WorkOne customers, staff members, their families and the community at large as the region and nation tackle COVID-19. People must file for unemployment benefits online by computer or smartphone at www.unemployment.in.gov and can search for jobs online at www.indianacareerconnect.com.

Services at career centers in Fort Wayne, Marion and DeKalb will be limited to self-service use of computers to file online for unemployment benefits or search for jobs online. People will be able to contact by phone staff at the centers in Angola, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Huntington, Kendallville, LaGrange, and Wabash during regular operating hours and days. The numbers for those centers: Angola, 260.624.2004; Bluffton, 260.824.0855; Columbia City, 260.248.8611; Decatur, 260.724.4963; Huntington, 260.356.2858; Kendallville, 260.599.1000; LaGrange, 260.499.4835; Wabash, 260.563.8421.

“These are challenging times for everyone and it is essential that we do our part in stemming the spread of the virus,” said Edmond O’Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works, which oversees the region’s WorkOne centers. “We will continue to monitor the situation and any updates regarding the status of the centers will be posted on the Northeast Indiana Works website (www.neinworks.org).