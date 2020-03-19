Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:29 pm
Widespread rain expected this afternoon, evening
The Journal Gazette
Widespread rain is expected this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.
The rain could result in minor flooding of low-lying areas, streams and some rivers, the weather service said.
It said strong to severe thunderstorms were possible Thursday evening throughout the area, and quite possible in Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties.
Hazardous weather is not expected, the weather service said.
