Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:35 am
2 teens arrested in vandalisms
The Journal Gazette
Two Fort Wayne teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with criminal mischief from two separate vandalisms on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2 this year.
An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both charged Wednesday with five counts of criminal mischief, a statement from Fort Wayne police said today.
The men confessed to vandalizing 44 vehicles in Fort Wayne by using a pellet gun, shattering windows, the statement said. It said an additional 19 vehicles were damaged in Allen County.
The two teens were arraigned today.
