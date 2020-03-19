2 teens arrested in vandalisms

Two Fort Wayne teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with criminal mischief from two separate vandalisms on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2 this year.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both charged Wednesday with five counts of criminal mischief, a statement from Fort Wayne police said today.

The men confessed to vandalizing 44 vehicles in Fort Wayne by using a pellet gun, shattering windows, the statement said. It said an additional 19 vehicles were damaged in Allen County.

The two teens were arraigned today.