Verbatim: March 19: COVID-19 update from Indiana State Department of Health

The following was released on Thursday, March 19, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Two Hoosiers have died.

The new cases involve residents of Howard (3), Lake (1), Marion (8), Owen (1), St. Joseph (2), Tippecanoe (1) and Wayne (1) counties. The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Additional updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.