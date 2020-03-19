Man sentenced to 50 years in Runnion shooting

Jermaine Turner was ordered this morning to spend 50 years behind bars for the October slaying of a man west of downtown.

But he first tried to exonerate another man charged in the case.

"It was basically, wrong place, wrong time," Turner said, referring to Anthony Mitchell.

Turner, 40, pleaded guilty to murder in February, admitting shooting Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, Oct. 13, outside a home in the 600 block of Runnion Avenue. Mitchell, 19, was with him, according to court documents, and is charged with murder, felony murder and robbery.

Turner was sentenced today in Allen Superior Court.

Robert Gevers, Mitchell's attorney, said in a court hearing March 6 that Turner made phone calls after he pleaded guilty that would clear his client. Mitchell's trial is scheduled Aug. 18.

Witnesses told police Vasquez was not the intended target but instead was killed as part of a plan to rob a homeowner in the area of "drugs, money and electronics," a probable cause affidavit says.

mleblanc@jg.net