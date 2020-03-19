Closures, postponements, policy changes for Thursday, March 19, 2020

The following notices have been received in The Journal Gazette newsroom on Thursday, March 19, 2020:

The Painted Lady Butterfly Release scheduled for this Saturday, March 21 at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory has been cancelled.

has been cancelled. The lobbies of all Horizon Bank locations throughout Indiana and Michigan will be open by appointment only. The bank's drive up, ATM, and Live Video Banking facilities will remain open and hours of operation will remain unchanged at this time. In addition, all offices and departments will be staffed and available to assist you by telephone. Horizon will continue to update customers and communities as this situation changes and have created a dedicated web page on www.horizonbank.com where you will find important updates, ways to bank remotely, helpful resources and any changes to branch hours or services at: www.horizonbank.com/covid-19-resources/.

The Mensa Admissions test that was scheduled for April 4 is cancelled.