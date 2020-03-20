Commissioners approve COVID-19 policy for county employees

In a unanimous vote Friday, the Allen County commissioners approved the county's COVID-19 employee and operations policy.

The vote was held in the lobby of the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne with Commissioners Rich Beck and Nelson Peters in attendance. Commissioner Therese Brown participated via telephone.

The policy offers 10 days of paid Public Health Leave at 100% salary for county employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a person diagnosed with the disease; who are under quarantine -- including self-quarantine -- by order of a healthcare or government official; or who develop symptoms compatible with the disease.

Once the initial 10 days is exhausted, the county will pay 75% of an employee's salary until he or she is cleared or until the policy changes.

County employees who live in the same household as a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 or under quarantine are eligible for up to 75% pay until they are cleared or the policy changes.

The policy approved Friday retroactively applies to March 16 and is active for 30 days.

