Holcomb delays Indiana primary to June 2

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday took the unprecedented step of moving the state’s primary to June 2 following weeks of unrest amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America. In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health,” Holcomb said.

Last week the leaders of the Indiana Republican and Democratic parties asked for the Indiana Election Commission to allow all Hoosiers to vote via mail-in absentee ballot. But by Friday they joined Holcomb onstage to say postponing the election was the right thing to do.

“This is about ensuring the safety of Hoosier voters and election workers,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody. “There’s no assurance the pandemic threat will pass by June 2 and the Trump administration is projecting a timetable of 18 months or longer. To that end, we believe a primary election conducted almost completely by mail is the safest option and Hoosier Democrats will continue to work toward that goal."

Zody said Hoosier Democrats have reached an agreement with our Republican counterparts to move the May 5 primary to June 2.

Republicans have agreed to join a bipartisan petition to the Election Commission for an unprecedented expansion of vote by mail for the primary election. That includes petitioning the Indiana Election Commission to move to no-fault absentee voting; develop an email option to submit an application to vote by mail; allow any ballots already in motion for the May primary to be counted in June; expand options for how ballots are transported and who may serve on a traveling board; and keep the absentee window open now through the June election.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, it is my top priority to protect our elections, but, above all else, it is my duty to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers,” Secretary of State Connie Lawson said. “I believe the bipartisan recommendations we have asked the Indiana Election Commission to take will allow us to provide all Hoosiers the opportunity to vote."

Indiana Election Commission Chairman Paul Okeson has called a meeting of the Indiana Election Commission for 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the recommendations. The meeting will be held in the south atrium of the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana is now the seventh state to push back its primary election, including Ohio, Connecticut, Kentucky and Maryland.

