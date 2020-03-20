40-year robbery sentence added in Broadway death

A man already serving a 70-year prison sentence for badly beating an 80-year-old woman was ordered today to spend another 40 years behind bars in a separate case in which a man was bludgeoned to death in 2012.

Zachery A. Doan, 25, had been charged with murder and robbery in the 2012 slaying of J.R. Shimer II, 58, an Antiques on Broadway employee who police said was beaten to death inside the business. Doan pleaded guilty to robbery in February as part of an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced this morning in Allen Superior Court.

The sentence means Doan likely will never again see the outside of the prison because state sentencing guidelines require those convicted of serious felonies to serve at least 75% of their prison terms.

In court, Doan apologized and called the crime "uncalled for."

Nancy Rehling, Shimer's sister, said her brother was an artist with a great sense of humor who loved collecting antiques.

"We were all deeply affected by our brother's death," she said. "We grew up close."

In the other case, the woman told investigators in 2014 that Doan knocked on her door and asked to use the bathroom. He did, but left and came back and asked to use a gas can, according to court documents.

He later broke into the home and beat the woman, leaving her covered in blood and with a detached retina in one eye. The other eye was "pulverized," doctors told investigators.

Doan pleaded guilty to burglary with serious bodily injury and robbery with serious bodily injury in that case.

