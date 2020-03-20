125-year term ordered in Madison Street shootings

A 2018 rampage in which three people were shot -- one was killed -- earned the attacker more than a century in prison.

Travon Fincher, 22, was sentenced this morning to 125 years behind bars for the Aug. 30, 2018, shootings that killed Ricky Pelmear, 40, dead and left Rachel Burtz and Jason Sandy seriously injured.

Jurors in February convicted him of murder and two counts of attempted murder. They also found him guilty of using a gun to commit the crimes.

Burtz testfied at trial that Fincher was at her home at 816 Madison St., went into a bathroom and came out firing. Burtz was shot in the stomach and leg, and Sandy -- he refused to testify -- was shot in the face.

The motive, prosecutors said, was money and drugs. Fincher wanted cash from Sandy and marijuana kept in a kitchen cupboard, they said.

In a brief sentencing hearing, Fincher denied responsibility and said he will appeal.

"Jason didn't testify because he know it wasn't me," he said.

