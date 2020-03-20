West State section closed Monday for bridge work

West State Boulevard between Wells and Clinton streets will be closed from about 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday while crews pour the bridge deck for a city transportation project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Police will be on site to assist with traffic control, but drivers are asked to find other routes, the city's transportation engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.