Verbatim: Indiana reports 23 new cases of coronavirus

The Indiana State Department of Health issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 79 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Two Hoosiers have died.

The new cases involve residents of Allen (1), Boone (1), Floyd (1), Grant (1), Hamilton (3), Johnson (1), Lake (2), Marion (6), Shelby (1), St. Joseph (3), Tippecanoe (1), Vanderburgh (1) and Vigo (1) counties. The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

Additional updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.